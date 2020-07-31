ELWOOD – Frederick Lewis “Fred” Tyner, age 89, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness and a long, fulfilling life.

He was born Nov. 30, 1930, in Elwood, the son of Leon and Georgia (Moorman) Tyner.

Fred attended school in Leisure and later graduated in the class of 1948 from Elwood High School. He was baptized at Harmony Christian Church in Leisure on Nov. 4, 1945, and remained a lifelong member of the church.

Fred married Barbara “JoAnn” Reid on Dec. 1, 1951, and they shared more than 45 years of marriage before her passing in 1997.

He grew up on a farm north of Elwood and worked in farming with his father until 1953 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served during the Korean War. While in the service stationed at Fort Leonard, MO, Fred and JoAnn gave birth to their son, Ted Tyner. After the service, he worked for Deitzen’s Bakery as a delivery driver from 1956 to 1958. He then worked at Wickes Lumber Company in Elwood from 1958 to 1969 before becoming an appliance salesperson for Indiana-Michigan Electric Company from 1969 to 1972. Fred became a licensed insurance agent and worked for Farm Bureau Insurance Company in Anderson from 1972 to 1992 before his retirement. After that, he returned to his love of working on the farm.

Fred was very active in the Elwood community. He was a charter member of the Elwood Optimist Club; a life member of the Quincy Masonic Lodge; a life member of the American Legion; a member of the Elwood Elks Lodge #368; and former member of the Alexandria Eagles Lodge. Fred was the area representative and field manager of the Youth for Understanding Exchange Student Program from 1976 to 1998. He and his wife graciously hosted 18 foreign exchange students through the years while working in the program. Fred cared about his community and was frequently seen at many community activities. He never knew a stranger and always enjoyed good conversation with his friends. Fred will be truly missed by all his family and his friends.

Fred’s family legacy includes a daughter, Tamie Sue (Jeff) Gobble of Elwood; daughter-in-law, Cindy (Brewer) Tyner of Elwood; three grandchildren, Sarah (Kyle) Richards of Elwood, Matthew (Kaitlin) Tyner of Noblesville and Tyler Gobble of Elwood; four great-grandchildren, Skyler Richards, Millicent Tyner, Theo Tyner and Maebyn Tyner; longtime friend, Marna Kay Murphy; three sisters-in-law, Martha Eaton, Pat Clevenger and Marilyn (Roy) Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Tyner and Georgia Tyner-Noble; wife, JoAnn Tyner; beloved son, Ted Tyner in 2016; step-father, Ebert Noble; step-mother, Helen Yohe-Tyner; infant brother, Phillip Tyner; infant half-sister, Byrona Noble; half-brother, Larry Noble; step-brother, William Robert Yohe; and grandparents, Curtis and Sarah Tyner and Chuza and Mary Moorman.

A funeral service celebrating Fred’s life will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Josh Shoemaker of Harmony Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and V.F.W. honor guard.

Visitation for family and friends will be from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

For the safety of visitors and family members, all local health precautions and social distancing guidelines will be followed at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.