BREAKING: Second staff member tests positive at Elwood Schools

By STEVEN MURREY

Elwood Schools superintendent Dr. Joe Brown informed parents Friday morning of a second staff member testing positive for COVID-19. In an email to families, Brown said he was notified of the positive test result late Thursday. Brown said the staff member works at Hinds Career Center and was asymptomatic. Brown said the teacher and their family got tested prior to school starting.

Brown also stated that the teacher had not been in close contact with students, as defined as being within six feet for more than fifteen minutes.

Brown said Hinds Career Center was fully disinfected Thursday evening and would remain open.