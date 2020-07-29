ELWOOD – Peggy S. Reeves, age 74, a life long resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton following an extended illness.

Peggy was born in Elwood on May 17, 1946, to the late Lloyd and Rose (Lambert) Hahn.

Peggy graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High School in 1964. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Elwood. Peggy was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Peggy is survived by three sons, Jerry (Naunie) Reeves of Tipton, Christopher (Patricia) Reeves of Green Cove Springs, Fla. and Chad (Stacy) Reeves of Tipton; grandchildren, Felicia (Stephen) Jackson, Bryant Reeves, Jamie (Aubrey Schlinger) Reeves, Jackson, Jordan, Nashton and Donovan Reeves; great-granddaughter, Jessa Reeves; sister, Sharon Spring; special niece, Kim Retherford; special K-9 companion, Snowball; and several nieces and nephews.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Rose Eileen Hahn; a son, Johnnie Reeves; brother, Lloyd “Butch” Hahn; sister, Barbra Reeves; and a brother, Parke Hahn.

A memorial service celebrating Peggy’s life will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood, with Father Dan Duff of St. Joseph Catholic Church officiating. Burial will be in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

