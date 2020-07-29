Jeanette Eileen (Bieri) Miller

Jeanette E. (Bieri) Miller, age 88, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

Jeanette was born on Oct. 28, 1931, to her parents, Raymond Bieri and Hazel (Drake) Bieri.

Jeanette graduated from Tipton High School in the Class of 1949. She then went on to pursue a career in nursing at Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1952. Jeanette was an amazing nurse and was very committed to her profession through the years. She retired from Elwood Mercy Hospital, where she worked for Dr. Scea.

On Nov. 21, 1953, Jeanette married the love of her life, Olen Miller, and the two of them had the great privilege of sharing 66 years together. Olen passed away on Jan. 31, 2020.

Jeanette was involved in several organizations and clubs; Ladies Circle, Eastern Star and was president of Women’s Aglow Fellowship.

She and her husband were also very involved in their church and were members for many years at Hobbs Christian Church. Throughout their life, Olen and Jeanette had a strong commitment to their faith, to one another and to their family. As a couple, they were a joy to be around. They often had an unspoken language. Olen would always ask Jeanette for her opinion. He knew he sometimes needed to hear his wife’s knowledgeable words of reason. And, she was always good to respectfully stand by her husband. Olen and Jeanette didn’t have the perfect marriage, because that doesn’t exist, but they were definitely perfect for each other. Many would say they have benefited from simply observing Olen and Jeanette’s example of devotion for one another.

Jeanette loved her family with her whole heart! Her daughter’s have wonderful memories of their mother taking the time to work in their grade school classrooms. Her commitment level never changed through the years. Jeanette loved being a grandmother and a great-grandmother. She was so proud and never missed an opportunity to spoil her babies with cookies, candy and anything else they weren’t supposed to have. Most importantly, Jeanette took the time to make each of her grandchildren feel important and loved!

Jeanette had a serious demeanor, but she also had a fun side. Those closest to her enjoyed this side of her so much. She loved to listen to music, sing, dance and she definitely could be silly. Jeanette could often be found with a cat sitting in her lap. She also loved to watch old musicals and read mystery novels. Her family will miss so many things about her, but will definitely miss her kind and selfless heart the most. It’s safe to say that Jeanette will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Those left to carry on Jeanette’s legacy of love are her daughters, Lynne Delph of Fremont, Calif. and Karen Harris of Tipton; grandchildren, Isaac Delph of Las Vegas, Nev., Shanna (Josh) Davis of Seattle, Wash., Ian (SK) Delph of Las Vegas, Nev. and Elizabeth Lee of Tipton; great-grandchildren, Isabella Lee, Veronica Lee and Sophia Lee, all of Tipton; and Dakota Delph of Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeanette was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Raymond Bieri and Hazel (Drake) Bieri; husband, Olen Miller; and brother, Raymond Dale Bieri.

At Jeanette’s request, there will be no services held. However, please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Jeanette with her family on her tribute wall.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family. To offset funeral expenses, donations can be mailed in Jeanette’s honor to the funeral home.