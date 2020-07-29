ELWOOD – Jack L Garman, age 91, of Elwood, went to his final home to see Jesus Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Elwood Health and Living following an extended illness.

He was born in Elwood on March 23, 1929, to the late Charles and Leah (Click) Garman.

He shared 25 years of marriage with Annie (Paris) Garman before her death in 2000. On Jan. 11, 2002, he married Phyllis (Teter) Foland Garman and they shared 18 years of marriage together.

After graduating from Windfall High School, Jack joined the US Army where he spent time in Korea and Hawaii.

He retired from Delco Remy in Anderson after 30 years of service.

Jack enjoyed restoring old cars. He was a member of the Central Indiana Old Car Club, where he made many long time friends, and the N.R.A.

Jack was a member of East Main Street Wesleyan Church in Elwood and Harmony Christian Church in Leisure.

He enjoyed taking care of his yard and garden, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family, friends and going to church and listening to Christian music.

Jack is survived by his wife of 18 years, Phyllis Garman of Elwood; grandson, Chad Conwell; four step-sons, Kevin Cox, Randy (Doreen) Foland, Eric (Brenda) Foland and Kurt (Kelle) Foland; nine step-grandchildren and spouses; and 16 step-great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Leah Garman; brother, Bill and his wife Gwen Garman; sister, Marilyn Patterson; and a daughter, Debra Conwell.

A funeral service celebrating Jack’s life will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., in Elwood with Pastor Ron Meyer officiating.

Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Christian Church.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com