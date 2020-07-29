FRANKTON – Jack Hays, 87, of Frankton, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Northview Health and Living in Anderson.

He was born in Frankton Nov. 27, 1932, to the late Ray and Marjorie (Samuels) Hays.

He is survived by a sister, Arlene Zent; his guardian, John and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray L. Hays; his mother, Marjorie I. Hays; brothers, William Hays and Robert Hays and sisters, Ruth Stewart and Jean Stewart.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. today, July 30, 2020 at the K of P & IOOF Cemetery in Frankton with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating.

Arrangements were en-trusted to Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home.

