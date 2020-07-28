

Wilma “Joan” Wittkamper, age 97, of Tipton County, passed peacefully at home on July 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born on June 27, 1923, in Boone Township in Madison County, Ind. Joan was the second daughter of 10 siblings to John Henry and Agnus M. (Cartwright) Fuller. She graduated from Swayzee High School and Wayne University, Fort Wayne.

On Feb. 16, 1944, she married J. Ferrill Wittkamper in Elwood and in 1946 they moved to rural Tipton County where she became a full-time helper to a part-time farmer and raised their four children.

She was a member of the East Main Street Christian Church, Elwood Lady Lions and Tipton County Homemakers Club. She enjoyed gardening, euchre, cross-stitch, boating and family time.

Joan and Ferrill traveled to all 50 states, Mexico, Canada, Europe, England, Haiti and the British Virgin Islands. She enjoyed her winters at their winter home in Sebring, Fla.

Joan is survivied by a son, Duane (Deborah) of Florida and daughter, Debra Leathers (Jeffrey) of Kentucky; sons-in-law, James Fulkerson and Gerald Pratt; sisters, Sue Zorn, Nancy Flores and Janet Weaver; brothers, John and Frank Fuller; brother-in-law, Marvin Wittkamper (Jill); sister-in-law, Marla Wittkamper; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grand-children.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, J. Ferrill Wittkamper; daughters, Karen Fulkerson and Tonda Pratt; sisters, Patricia Shroyer, Isletta Carwile and Mary Shroyer; brother, James Fuller; and an infant sister.

Joan’s request is to have a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor James Snapp of the Curtisville Christian Church officiating.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Out of respect for personal and public safety, the family thanks you for wearing your mask and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Curtisville Christian Church or the Elwood Lions Club.

Please pay your respects to Joan with a heartfelt note, blessing or written memory to be read at her graveside service or you may deliver them to Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.

