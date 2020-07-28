Patricia L. Stiner Baker



ALEXANDRIA – Patricia L. “Pat” Stiner Baker, 82, passed away at her son’s residence on Saturday, July 25, 2020 following an extended illness.

She was born on Dec. 2, 1937 in Elwood to Virgil and Cecil (Tharp) Hobbs.

She was a graduate of Elwood High School with the Class of 1955.

She had worked at State Plating, formerly of Elwood for 15 years. She retired from Office Administration at St. John’s Health System in 2007 after 15 years.

She was a past member of Job’s Daughters, Kappa Delta Phi and the Alexandria Eagles Auxiliary.

Survivors include her son, Allen (Bernice) Stiner of Elwood; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a stepgrandson, Bruce Bir; and three stepgreat-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 30 years, Richard “Dick” Baker in 2016; brother, Jack Hobbs; and a great-granddaughter.

Services will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria with Pastor Pat Robbins officiating. Interment will follow in Jones Cemetery at Yorktown.

Friends and family may call at the Owens Funeral Home after noon on Thursday prior to the services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Madison County Human Society, 2219 Crystal St, Anderson, Ind. 46012

Social distancing and all mandates that are effective at that time will be observed.