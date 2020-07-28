TULSA. Okla. – Joan Lynn Wright, age 67, of Tulsa, Okla. and formerly of Indiana, passed away on July 21, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa following many years of health challenges.

She was born Aug. 30, 1952 in Peoria, Ill., the daughter of Russell A. and Gladys Norene (Lockhart) Himmelrick. Following high school, she attended college for two years.

Joan’s surviving family includes a daughter, Angela “Joy” Fortner of Tulsa, Olka.; sister, Carol McDonald of Indiana; four nieces; and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by both her parents and a brother, Russell J. Himmelrick.

A private graveside service will be at the Elwood City Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Online condolences may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.