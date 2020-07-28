Bertha JoAnn (Finchum) Schroeder, age 85, of Tipton, was welcomed home by her Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at IU Health Tipton Hospital.

JoAnn was born on Jan. 20, 1935, in Indianapolis, to her parents, James Woodford and Bertha Jane (DeWitt) Finchum. She married the love of her life, Billie Richard Schroeder, on July 14, 1952. He passed away in 1998.

JoAnn attended Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. She played an integral part in helping Billie establish BR Schroeder & Sons Plumbing & Heating in 1976.

JoAnn was very giving of her time to others; she spent many years volunteering with the Tipton Hospital Auxiliary. She was very involved in Community Bible Church and later at Trinity Wesleyan Church.

In JoAnn’s spare time, she enjoyed sewing, gardening or crafting. She was a member of Tipton County Republican Women. She belonged to the Red Hat Society and cherished her time spent with the other red hat ladies in her group. She loved to listen to the Gaither’s and enjoyed going to lunch and shopping at Gaither Family Resources in Alexandria.

JoAnn was an exceptional grandmother; her grandchildren knew they held a special place in her heart. She was well known for her sweet demeanor. She will be greatly missed by all that had the privilege of knowing her.

Those left to carry on JoAnn’s legacy of love are her children, Jane (Scott) Fague, Timothy (Gloria) Schroeder, Beth (Mark) Wallace, Paula (Richard) Hawkins and Kelleen Schroeder; grandchildren, Ashley (Andy) Tragesser, Cassie Schroeder, Steven Schroeder, Bailey Schroeder, Kelsey Ball, Lindsey Ball, Erin (Corey) Scott, Clay Fague, Jacob (Joan) Fague, Lucas (Emma) Fague, Briana (Bryan) Carter, Braden Schroeder, Tyler (Dana) Wallace, Timothy (Sarah) Wallace, Erica (Juan) Hawkins, Joseph (Amber) Hawkins, Grant Hawkins and Ethan Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Grayce Reese, Jack Scott, Ben Scott, Macy Fague, Parker Fague, Joy Fague, Julia Fague, Jane Fague, Lucas Fague, William Fague, Evelynn Friend, Hannah Schroeder-Henry, Peyton Carter, Eli Carter, Sofia Carter, Charlotte Wallace, Baby Girl Wallace due in August, Daniel Hawkins, Nathan Hawkins, Andrew Hawkins, Ella Hawkins, Anna Beth Hawkins, Hazel Hawkins and Ruby Hawkins.

JoAnn was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, James Woodford and Bertha Jane Finchum; husband, Billie Richard Schroeder; son, Steve Schroeder; grandsons, Quintin Hawkins, Benjamin Schroeder and Billie Shroeder; and great-grandson, Dylan Cast.

A graveside service celebrating JoAnn’s life will be on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery located at 418 Fairview Ave. in Tipton with Pastor Johnnie Blair Jr. officiating. The family requests anyone that wishes to attend, please practice social distancing and wear a face covering for the protection of everyone.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Wesleyan Church located at 3021 St. Rd. 28 in Tipton.

