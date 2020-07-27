Roy H. Cox



SUMMITVILLE – Roy H. “Pete” Cox, 77, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

He was born in Alexandria on Aug. 22, 1942 to Olan and Lena Mae (Young) Cox and haf lived in the Alexandria-Sum-mitville area for most of his lifetime.

Roy enlisted in the United States Army in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1966.

He worked for Fisher Body in Marion for 30 years. He was also assistant manager at the Jonesboro American Legion Post #95 for four years.

He was a member of the Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Elwood.

Roy enjoyed fishing, hunting and was a skilled auto mechanic. Time spent with his family and friends was very precious to Pete.

Survivors: wife, Alonnia (Kelley) Cox, whom he married March 29, 1965; a son, Roy M. Cox (Kathy Purtee) of Summitville; daughter, Rhonda (Don) Hintz of Anderson; five grandchildren, Veronica (Mykal) Martin, William Cox, Alyssa Rye, Brian Lamey, and Shelby Hintz; two great-grandchildren, Vincent and Inara; son-in law, Jeheace Davis; three sisters, Doris Gardner of Coal City, Barbara Foster of Alexandria and Rose (Fielding) Lawrence of Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Alonnia Davis; five siblings, John Cox, Betty Holford, Lulabelle McRoberts, Charles Cox and Maryanna Cox; and a grandson, Vincent Rye.

Services honoring Pete’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with the Rev. John Foster and Pastor Larry Schimmel officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

Friends may call at Owens Funeral Home after noon on Tuesday prior to the services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency support at Alpha1.org

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Pete and serve the Cox family.

Social distancing and all mandates that are effective at that time will be observed.