

Robert Eugene Gunn, age 72, of Tipton, passed away July 25, 2020, at Riverview Health at Noblesville.

He was born Jan. 11, 1948, at Noblesville, to William Nolan and Mary Alice (Williams) Gunn. He attended Noblesville Schools and graduated from Noblesville High School with the Class of 1967.

He had worked as an assembler, machine operator and heavy equipment operator for Ford Motor Company at Indianapolis. He also was a reserve officer for the Cicero Police Department.

He was a member of Hinkle Creek Friend Church near Noblesville, the Masonic Lodge, Mid America Threshers & Antiques, National Harvester Collectors Club and the IH International Tractors Club. He owned and restored old International Tractors and took them to various antique implement shows in the midwest. He also liked to hunt, fish and attend car shows.

He married Julie Ann (Gilgrist) Gunn on April 26, 1986. She survives him. Other survivors include a daughter, Jamie Gunn of Noblesville; son, Robbie (Kelly) Gunn of Cicero; a brother, James (Donna) Gunn of Noblesville; grandchildren, Peyton Gunn and Zane Gunn; step-sons, James Berridge of Atlanta, Ga. and Kirk Berridge of Dallas, Texas; step-daughters, Deborah Cave, Susan Miller, Julie Wilson, all of Kokomo, Marcia Koers of Noblesville and Alicia Berridge of Arcadia; plus several step-grand and step-great-grandchildren.

His parents preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be today, July 28, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel, 209 West Jackson St. in Cicero. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of services, also today. The Rev. Robert Stubbs will officiate.

Burial will be on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 50 East 91st. St., Indianapolis, IN 46240 or American Diabetes Association, 668 East 62nd St., Indianapolis, IN 46220.

