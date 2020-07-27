Margery I. Smith, 97, formerly of Tipton, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Homeview Nursing Facility in Franklin, Ind.

She was born in Hamilton County on Sept. 11, 1922, to Riley R. and Myrtle G. (Phillips) Thompson.

On April 5, 1941, she married the love of her life, William E. Smith, at Goldsmith Church Parsonage. He preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2006.

Margery was a homemaker and a farm wife. She was a member of West Street Christian Church. Margery was a fantastic cook. She and Bill spent a lot of time antiquing, going to shops and collecting antique items. They were very involved with and enjoyed appraising estates.

She is survived by a daughter, Judy Phillipe of Franklin; grandchildren, Tammy Watson of Sharpsville, Todd Shuck of Franklin, Tom Shuck of Kentucky, Tandy Shuck Waddick of Johnson County, Ind. and Talene Shuck of Florida; nine great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Margery was preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Bill; two brothers, Phil and George Thompson; five sisters, Christine Noble, Mildred Gasho, Maxine Thompson, Betty Meyer and Evelyn McCory; and a great-granddaughter, Tabitha Shuck Raines.

A private funeral service will take place Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Heart to Heart Hospice Chaplin Kevin Tomeo presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tipton County Historical Society, 323 W. South St., Tipton, IN 46072.