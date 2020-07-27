Jeannette Rittenhouse



Jeannette “Dottie” Ritten-house, 89, a life long resident of Elwood, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor following an extended illness.

Dottie was born in Elwood on Feb. 11, 1931, to the late Carl and Jenny (Wilhoite) Smith.

On Dec. 10, 1934, she married Frank L. Ritten-house and they shared 70 years of marriage together before he passed away on April 3, 2020.

Dottie was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting and walking.

She was a faithful member of the United Christian Church of Elwood.

Jeannette is survived by two daughters, Lynn (David) Luyet and Chris-tina “Sue” (Terry) Shannon both of Elwood; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great- grandchildren; 12 siblings; and several nieces and nephews

Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Carl O. and Jenny Smith; husband, Frank and a son, Robert Rittenhouse.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood, with Pastor Robert Bickel officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

Visitation will be Wednes-day, July 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com