FRANKTON – Jack Hays, 87, of Frankton, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Northview Health and Living in Anderson.

He was born in Frankton on Nov. 27, 1932, to the late Ray and Marjorie (Samuels ) Hays.

Survivors include a sister, Arlene Zent; his guardian, John; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray L. Hays; mother, Marjorie I. Hays; and several siblings.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the K of P & I.O.O.F. cemetery in Frankton with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating.

Arrangements were en-trusted to Dunnichay Funeral Home.