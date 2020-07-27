KEMPTON – Harley David “Dave” Hill passed away peacefully at home near Kempton, surrounded by family after an extended non-COVID illness on Friday, July 24, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1941, to Harry Denver and Alice (McAdams) Hill in Frankfort. He grew up near Russiaville. He was a 1960 graduate of Western High School. He also served in the National Guard.

David married Nancy Barnett on May 23, 1970. He worked at Continental Steel in Kokomo for many years and retired from Steel Parts Manufacturing on May 1, 2004.

He enjoyed gardening, perusing seed catalogs, camping, traveling, antique tractors and watching movies. David was an avid reader, especially interested in history, firearms, wildlife, and flowers. He rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy or 60 Minutes.

He loved driving his 1949 Farmall Cub around the Mid American Threshing and Antique tractor show at the Tipton County Fairgrounds each summer. He was fond of the humor in “Far Side” calendars and newspaper comics. Until late 2019, he could be found at the Kokomo AMC Theatre most Fridays using his senior discount to see the latest releases.

David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Hill; his sons, Dean (Missy Herrington-Hill), Daniel (Mary Jane) and Darren (Jennifer) and grandchildren, Tyler (Amanda) Herrington, Brady (Kristin) Herrington, Douggie (fiancee Ashley Carroll), Drew (Brooklyn Marshall), Derrick, Dylen, Sarah Jane, Henry and EmberLynn Hill.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be today, July 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, July 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St. in Tipton.

The funeral service will also be at Taylor & Cowan on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and officiated by Steve Brown.

Burial will follow at the Kempton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Normanda Christian Church, 8019 W. Division Rd., Tipton, IN 46072.