ECSC staff member tests positive for COVID-19, superintendent confirms

By STEVEN MURREY

On Monday, Elwood Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Joe Brown sent an email to families informing of a staff member who tested positive with COVID-19 over the weekend.

“We were notified over the weekend of a staff member testing positive for COVID-19,” Brown wrote in an email to the Call-Leader. “We worked with this individual to identify where they were in our facilities and had that area cleaned prior to staff returning.”

Brown said the administration has worked with local and state health departments to identify the close contacts of the individual.

“Close contact is defined as being within six feet of the individual for more than fifteen minutes. Individuals that were identified as close contacts received information from one of the health departments about quarantining. We are continuing to work collaboratively with the Madison County Health Department,” Brown continued.

As of this time, Elwood Community Schools will still start Thursday as scheduled.

“At this time, we are still planning to start school on Thursday with both a traditional and eLearning option,” said Brown. “We’ll continue to follow our Roadmap Back to School for Families document to ensure the safety of our students and staff remains the top priority.”

