ELWOOD – Dennis Ray “Denny” Young, age 63 and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Elwood, the son of Dewey and Helen (Ridgeway) Young.

Denny attended Elwood Community Schools. Most recently, he worked part-time at Main Street Auto as an accomplished mechanic. Denny was also self-employed for many years working in construction, mowing, home maintenance and auto repair. At a young age, Denny learned the importance of hard work while working alongside his father.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting. Denny especially loved working on cars in his garage and could be found outside regularly splitting wood. He was an avid NASCAR fan and especially enjoyed collecting memorabilia from his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt.

Denny was always known for having a Rottweiler as his companion and he could be seen regularly taking rides around town in his truck with his dog. More than anything, Denny was a very private person who found purpose in hard work and living a simple, modest life.

Denny’s family includes his loyal dog, “Layla”; half-sister, Saundra Good of Frankton; and very special friends, Matt (wife Ann) Stewart of Elwood, Shanna (husband Brent) Leever of Elwood, Brad Stewart of Elwood, “Smitty” Smith of Elwood and John Carpenter of Elwood.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Young; two infant sisters; and beloved dog, “Greta”.

Per Denny’s wishes, cremation was chosen and a private graveside burial will take place in the Elwood City Cemetery. Denny will be buried alongside his parents.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home is honored to handle Denny’s final arrangements.

In honor of Denny’s love of animals, memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.