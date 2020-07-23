

Jane A. Graham, 73, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

She was born in Elwood on March 3, 1947, to the late Paul and Velma (McPhear-son) Graham.

Jane was a graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School and retired from the Elwood Hardees where she was the primary biscuit maker for many years.

She was a devoted and active member of the Elwood Victory Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting.

Jane is survived by her brother, Paul A. Graham and friend, Lisa Garrett of Elwood; nephew, Daniel (Mary Jo) Brock and a niece, Debbie Carpenter.

Jane was preceded in death by her father, Paul Graham and mother, Velma Graham and a sister, Rose Davis.

Funeral services celebrating Jane’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Benjamin Schoettle officiating. Burial will follow in Forrestville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 504 North 12th St. Elwood, Ind. 46036.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com