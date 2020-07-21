

Dorothy L. Lease, 97, of Grass Creek, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

Born on Dec. 25, 1922 in Elwood, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Hazel (King) Hershey.

Dorothy was a 1940 Grass Creek High School graduate and a 1941 graduate with honors of the International Business College in Fort Wayne.

On Nov. 17, 1945 she married Harris D. Lease. He preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2011.

Dorothy retired in 1982 after 26 years from the First National Bank in Rochester as an Administrative Assistant, Bank Trust Officer and Vice President. Dorothy was a member of the Professional Women’s Association

She was a member of the Grass Creek United Methodist Church, Grass Creek United Methodist Church Ladies Aid, charter member of the 20th Century Home Ec Club, 50 year member of the Fulton Order of Eastern Star where she served as Past Worthy Matron, and the District OES Little Kins.

Dorothy was also a former member Ambulance Board and a former trustee of Woodlawn Hospital where served on the Planning Committee for the new construction of the hospital. Dorothy enjoyed getting together with her retired group from the bank, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Lavonne “Sue” Sailors (Daniel) of Grass Creek; grandchildren, Christopher Sailors (Debra) of Grass Creek, Timothy Sailors (Michelle) of Grass Creek, and Stephanie Herd (Jason) of Grass Creek. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Chris-ten Polomchak, Carrie Sailors, Emily Mappin, Ethan Sailors, Keaton Ferverda, Noah Herd, and London Herd and four great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was also preceded in death by infant sons, Douglas and Larry Lease and brothers, John Hershey and William Hershey.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Rans Funeral Home & Crematory, Metzger Chapel, 123 E. Main St., Kewanna, Ind. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Burial will follow at Grass Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Woodlawn Hospital, the Talking Book Library Indiana State Library Association, 140 N. Senate Ave., Indianapolis, Ind. 46204 and/or Guardian Angel Hospice.

Dorothy’s online guestbook is available and condolences can be shared with the family at www.ransfuneralhomes.com.