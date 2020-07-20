ANDERSON – Vera J. Daugherty, 94, of Ander-son, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Providence Care in Anderson following a brief illness.

She was born April 9, 1926 in Elwood, the daughter of Mason Martin and Pearl Belle (Fosdick) Yocom.

Vera operated a beauty shop for many years and was a long time member of East Main Christian Church in Elwood.

She is survived by her sons, Mark (wife Chisato) Daugherty of Nashville, Ind. and Myron Daugherty of Elwood; six grandchildren, Stacey (husband Greg) Hofer, Aleshcha (husband Charles) Dewitt, Cory (wife Stacy) Daugherty, Travis (wife Natalie) Daugherty, Kira ( husband Tim) Walton, and Laurel Daugherty; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Freda McCorkle and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul E. Daugherty and two siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial will follow at East Maplewood Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, prior to the funeral service