Lolita D. Maddox



ALEXANDRIA – Lolita D. (Tulowitzky) Maddox, 86, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Franciscan Hospice House in Indiana-polis following an extended illness.

She was born on Aug. 31, 1933 in Alexandria to Eric and Leota (Goins) Tulowitzky.

Lolita was a graduate of Alexandria High School, Class of 1951.

On June 22, 1951, she married J. Terrie Maddox and they had 63 wonderful years together until his death on July 23, 2014.

She was a member of the former Alexandria Order of the Eastern Star where she had served as Worthy Matron. She was currently a member of the Moores-ville Order of the Eastern Star where she was a Past Worthy Matron.

Lolita worked at Anderson Newspapers until 1977. In 1977, she and Terrie purchased Leewin Floral Com-pany in Alexandria. To-gether they ran the business making flower deliveries until their retirement. At that time, they moved to Florida for 16 years before returning to Indiana to be closer to their son and family.

Survivors: son, Terrie L. (Marcia) Maddox of Martinsville; three grandchildren, Terrie J. Maddox and Terrie M. (Jennifer) Maddox, all of Indiana-polis, and Kendall R. Maddox of Plainfield; two brothers, Max Tulowitzky of Arizona and David (Betty) Tulowitzky of Florida; one sister, Cherilyn Chafin of Alexandria and several nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 63 years, J. Terrie Maddox in 2014.

Services honoring Lolita’s life and legacy will take place on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with family friend, Michael W. Owens officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexan-dria.

Friends may call at Owens Funeral Home on Friday after noon prior to the service. Out of respect for personal and public safety, current social distancing requirements will be observed, and appropriate facial masking is requested.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Associ-ation, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231 or on-line at donatenow.heart.-org/

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Lolita and again serve the Maddox/Tulowitzky family.