

Donald D. Dinsmore, 90, and a former longtime resident of rural Elwood, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Century Villa Healthcare in Green-town after a long, fulfilling life.

He was born Oct. 23, 1929 in Greene County, Ohio, the son of Lloyd E. and Grace Lucille (Dunn) Dinsmore.

Don was a 1948 graduate of Brookville High School in Ohio.

He married his soulmate, Grace Arlene Libecap, on Dec. 2, 1950, and they shared nearly 66 years of marriage together before her passing in 2016.

Don was the Plant Superintendent at Ex-Cello Corporation (Textron) in Elwood for 31 years and retired April 1, 1987.

Don and Arlene were both devoted, lifelong members of St. John Lutheran Church in Elwood where they were very active and raised their family. Don formerly served on the church council, enjoyed reading scripture, and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Don used his knowledge of building to serve as a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America Mission Builders program starting in 1990 and continuing for many years. He was also formerly active in the Toastmasters Club in Elwood and was a leader in the Junior Achievement program in Elwood as a mentor to young people.

In his free time, Don enjoyed riding motorcycles for many years and gardening on his rural property. More than anything, Don was devoted to his family and to serving the Lord. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who leaves behind a legacy of family and friends.

Don’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Century Villa Healthcare for the exceptional care they provided for Don in his final years. Their kindness and support will never be forgotten.

Don’s family includes two daughters, Kathi (husband Kevin) Wittkamper of Elwood and Carolyn Harris of Anderson; son, David (wife Vickie) Dinsmore of Morrow, Ohio; six grandchildren, Amanda Hill, Andrew (wife Jess) Wittkamper, Erin (husband Matthew) Cebelak, Darren (wife Liz) Wittkamper, Tyler Harris, and Jamie (husband Coty) Miller; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patricia (husband Melvin) Pyle of Brookville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Grace Arlene Dinsmore in 2016; sister, Marilyn Trout-man; and granddaughter, Alisha Dinsmore.

A funeral service celebrating Don’s life and faith will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Kal Rissman of St. John Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Health precautions and social distancing are suggested for all visitors to the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, 10099 N. State Road 37, Elwood, Ind. 46036 or through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at: copherfeslermay.com.