Clyde Harry Strong , 82, of Fishers, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1938.

Clyde is survived by six children; a sister, Shirley Wilson; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Private family funeral services will be held at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Burial will take place in the Elwood City Cemetery.

