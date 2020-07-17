ARCADIA – William Eugene Snyder, age 85, of Arcadia, passed away July 15, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor at Tipton.

He was born Sept. 25, 1934, at Arcadia, to Floyd Ernest and Lillian Genevieve (White) Snyder. He attended local schools and graduated from Jackson Central High School with the Class of 1953. During his school years and in later years he was an avid basketball player. His family attested that he actively and passionately played until he was 50 years old. He also coached elementary basketball teams.

Early years found “Bill” as he was fondly known working at Snyder’s Saw Mill. His family related that at four years old he began working, carrying buckets of sawdust from the Mill to the disposal site. He continued working in the family business until 1960. Then he worked as a machinist at Carmel Screw Company from 1960 until 1971 and lastly at Mitchell & Scott Company from 1971 until 1997. Spare time would find Bill watching sporting events, especially the Chicago Bears games.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church at Arcadia.

He married Betty Lou (Atchley) Snyder on Nov. 16, 1956. She survives him. Also surviving are daughters, Shelly Snyder Napier of Arcadia and Julie Ann Bristol of Tipton; a son, Casey William Snyder of Arcadia; a brother, Ernest Snyder of Thorntown; two grandchildren, Peyton Engle and Gunner Napier; and a great-grandson, Emmett Engel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ann Blount.

Private funeral services will take place at Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel with Elder John Knapp officiating. Burial follows at Fairview Cemetery at Tipton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers Associaition, 50 East 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.

