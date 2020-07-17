ELWOOD – Richard Vida, age 75, of Elwood, passed away on July 17, 2020, at Elwood Health and Living following an extended illness.

He was born on Oct. 15, 1944, in South Bend, the son of the late John and Virginia (Paturalski) Vida.

Rick attended and graduated from New Carlisle High School in 1963 and attended one year at Indiana University.

On April 15, 1967, Rick married Elizabeth Suzanne (Clouser) Vida and they shared more than 53 years of marriage together.

He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood. Rick was an Eucharistic Minister, usher and also taught 7th and 8th grade CCD for several years. He retired from the Elwood City Police Department after 20 years of service. After his retirement, he worked for the Madison County Jail as an officer for 23 years.

Rick enjoyed crafting and gardening in the summer. He was into leather crafts, cross stitch, macrame and cooking.

Rick is survived by his wife, Suzanne Vida; daughter, Tiffany Anne (Vida) Thomas; son-in-law, Paul Thomas; granddaughters, Veronica Marie Thomas and Naomi Esther Thomas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas (Judy) Clouser, Martha (Joseph) Porter, Phyllis Foye, Marjorie Clouser, Virginia Hayes, William Clouser, Kevin (Nicole) Clouser, Karen (Morris) Critchlow, Ruth (Mark) Chambers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia; son, Richard Vida Jr; and his grandparents, Mike and Mary Paturalski

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1306 South A St. in Elwood. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorial Contributions may be given to either St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund or the Kidney Foundation through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com