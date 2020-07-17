ANDERSON – Nelson E. McNealy, 85, passed away on July 15, 2020 in Northview Health and Living in Anderson following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He was born on Jan. 28, 1935 in Anderson to Arthur and Lenore (Stuckey) McNealy.

He was a graduate of Lapel High School with the Class of 1953.

He was an environmental engineer for Guide Lamp for 39 years, retiring in 1992.

He was a member of Rock Steady Boxing Club of Anderson. He was one of the founding members of the Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Union Chapel Community Church of Summitville and the Summitville Lions Club.

Survivors include two sons, Greg McNealy of Carmel and Phil McNealy of Muncie; a daughter, Jill Scholer of Anderson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friend and companion, Jackie Holanda and her family; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jacquilyn (Barnhizer) McNealy; his second wife, Maryann McNealy; and a daughter, Beth Slaven.

Services honoring Nelson’s life and legacy will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Pastor Micheal D. Thompson officiating. Cremation will follow the services with private interment in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call at the funeral home after 4 p.m. Monday prior to the services.

Out of respect for public and private safety, social distancing requirements will be observed and appropriate face coverings are requested.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation, the American Diabetes Association or the Union Chapel Community Church through the funeral home.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to serve the McNealy family.