ELWOOD – Margaret Lucille McPhearson-Collins, age 100, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Elwood Health and Living Care Center after living a very long, full life.

She was born July 27, 1919 in Hamilton County, the daughter of Claude and Bertha (Wilkins) Nance. Margaret attended Walnut Grove Schools south of Elwood and was raised out in the country. She married George C. McPhearson early in her life, and he passed away at a young age in 1965. Margaret later married Harold Collins and he passed away in 1985.

Margaret worked in production at Monticello Corporation in Elwood for many years and later worked as a seamstress at J.C. Penney in Elwood before her retirement. She was an accomplished seamstress and sewed all kinds of things for her family. Margaret especially enjoyed playing euchre with her card club; enjoyed reading; loved taking day trips with her friends; and enjoyed playing the mandolin and square-dancing.

She attended the Frankton Church of the Firstborn for many years. Margaret volunteered at Mercy Hospital in Elwood as a “pink lady” for several years and enjoyed interacting with visitors and patients. She was also an avid Indiana Pacers basketball fan.

More than anything, Margaret was devoted to her large family and was truly the “Matriarch” of her family.

Margaret’s family includes her daughter, Carolyn (husband Tom) Mountcastle of Elwood; two sisters, Lou Catheryn Hauger of Ohio and Edna Brown of Anderson; four grandchildren, Lori (husband David) Nutt, Robert Mountcastle (Bruce Richardson), Raetta Shupperd and Darrell McPhearson, all of Elwood; special niece, Tonya Knapp; 10 great-grandchildren, Larry Nutt, Jacob Nutt, Tanya Rogers, Tiffany Rogers, Tori Shupperd, Ryan McPhearson, Cody McPhearson, Erin McPhearson, Tadd McPhearson and Anthony McPhearson; and several nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her first husband, George McPhearson; second husband, Harold Collins; four children, Patricia Ann McPhearson, William McPhearson, Gene McPhearson and Don McPhearson; six siblings, Jasper Nance, Johnny Nance, Robert Nance, Worth Nance, Alice Beaty, and Mary Whetstone; and grandson, Terry McPhearson.

Margaret’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Elwood Health and Living Care Facility for the exceptional care and compassion they provided to Margaret in her final years. Their support and kindness will never be forgotten.

A funeral service celebrating Margaret’s life will be at 1p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with family friends, Marcy Fry and Christy Clark co-officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Out of respect for public safety, health precautions are suggested including social distancing and the wearing of face masks. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.