Larry Wayne Moss, age 66, of Tipton, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Larry was born in Celina, Tenn. on Feb. 6, 1954, to his parents, Elbert “Jay” and Neva (Curtis) Moss.

Larry married the love of his life, Margie Kay McNew, on Nov. 2, 1979. They were faithfully devoted to each other for 40 years.

Larry attended Tipton High School. He spent many years working in the shipping and receiving department of Biddles Precision, retiring in 2016.

Larry loved cars and drag racing; he made sure to teach his children how to work on them knowing it would be a skill that will last them a lifetime. He enjoyed woodworking, painting, snowmobiling, camping and hunting deer with a true passion.

Larry was a devoted husband, son, father and grandfather. He was a true family man; he would do whatever was needed to make sure they were taken care of and always felt loved. With Larry, family always came first; they never had to question that. His children and grandchildren feel blessed to have such a kind and loving man lead them through life.

Those left to carry on Larry’s legacy of love are his wife, Margie Moss; parents, Jay and Neva Moss; children, Madonna (Rex) Maxine Small, Angel Drake Bozeman and Raelyn Marie Moss; grandchildren, Ryan (Ashley), Dustin, Robi (AJ), Jordan, Adopted Grandson Joel, Malachi (Jessica), Jacob (Kady), Katelyn, Ashlyn, Rachel “Alx”(Jacob C.), Parker, Jason, Isabel, Brody, Elijah, Daniel and Jaylynn “Boo”; great-grandchildren, Angel, Kylie, Aiden, Liam, Lucas, Abigail, Jayla, Jace and Baby B; sisters, Linda Moss Spivey and Glenda (Scott) Moss Muncie; brother-in-law, Mort Ogden; sister-in-law, Glenda McNew; special buddy Titus; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Larry was welcomed into Heaven by his grandparents, Ruby (Hagan) Curtis, Buford and Hatty Moss; father and mother-in-law, Floyd and Peral McNew; stepdaughter, MaRanda Drake; sister-in-law, Patty Odgen; brothers-in-law, Larry McNew and Scotty McNew; and niece, Diana Wood.

A graveside service celebrating Larry’s life will be on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Brookside Cemetery, located on Cemetery Road in Windfall with Pastor Tim Cooper officiating.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home has been entrusted with caring for the Moss family.

Please feel free to share a special memory or condolence for Larry’s family on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

July 14, 2020

.