

Janice Mae (Rayl) McCord, age 88, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor Tipton.

Janice was born on April 14, 1932, to her parents, Foy O. Rayl and Thelma (Dickover) Rayl. Janice married Albert “Pete” McCord and he preceded her in death in 1977. Thereafter, Janice built a life with Norm Smeltzer and the two of them have enjoyed the last 40 years together.

Janice graduated from Tipton High School in the Class of 1950 and then went on to attend Indiana Business College. She had several jobs through the years which displayed her clerical skill. Janice worked for FMC, Park 100 and Pioneer. She was also the society editor for The Tipton County Tribune. Janice also kept busy with a fun side job of selling Faye Swafford Purses. She participated in Tri Chi Sorority, Lady Elks, Double Ring and Red Hat Society. In Janice’s spare time you might have found her supporting Tipton’s Athletic Department. She especially loved attending basketball games. Janice was a huge fan of Larry Bird and was dedicated to watching anything he was a part of.

Janice was a very hard working, motivated woman. She was business minded and was a great example through the years to anyone who took the time to pay attention. She has been described many times over as being one of a kind! She was stubborn, driven and strong willed. However, she was also loving, compassionate and dedicated to those she loved. Janice will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Those left to carry on Janice’s legacy of love are her significant other, Norm Smeltzer; her children, Tamera Tebbe, Patrick McCord, Michelle (Bob) Nunemacher, Randall McCord and Marsha Smeltzer; grandchildren, Trenton (Marybeth) Tebbe, Brian (Heidi) Tebbe, Sabrina Townsend, Katrina (Andrew) Short, Nathaniel (Jennifer) Tebbe, Clark Tebbe, Jonathon McCord, Bobby (Heather) Nunemacher, Malachy (Kim) Nunemacher, Derrik Nunemacher (Susan Harbaugh), Jeremy Nunemacher (Sophie Rayl) , Casey (Jacob) Cook and Caitlyn Stroller; 21 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Janice was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Foy O. Rayl and Thelma (Dickover) Rayl; her first husband, Albert “Pete” McCord; sister, Evelyn Bangle (Frye); brother, Paul “Butch” Rayl; and grandson, Claye McCord.

A funeral service celebrating Janice’s life will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Mark Knapp officiating. Burial will follow in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

July 14, 2020