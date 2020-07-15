

TIPTON – Charles Y. Saltzman, 88, of Tipton died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton, with his wife Virginia at his side.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1931 in Daviess County, Ky. to Dewey Saltzman and Lillian (Wills) Saltzman Quarrels.

Charles had previously lived in Louisville, Owensboro, Kentucky and Indianapolis.

Charles married Virginia Fokken and they recently celebrated their 65th anniversary on June 24.

Charles had worked at Chrysler for 38 years, retiring on Sept. 31, 1990.

He was a member of the Elks and Moose Lodges as well as the American Legion.

He served in the U.S. Army Special Forces in Korea from 1951-53.

Charles enjoyed working with wood, working in his garden, listening to music and had a special love of cars but most of all he loved being with his family.

Survivors besides his wife Virginia include four sons, Archie Ray Saltzman and wife, Pam of Tipton, Robert Saltzman of Crawfordsville, Richard Saltzman and wife, Mary of Tampa, Fla. and Paul Saltzman and wife, Christy of Tipton. Charles is also survived by a sister, Katherine Eskridge; three grandchildren, Randy Saltzman and wife, Ceryna, Sunny Rae Stokes and Keith Saltzman and wife, Sara; four great-grandchildren, Benjamin Mauricio Belton, Damon Ray Saltzman, Cole Charles Saltzman and Chloe Ann Saltzman.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Norton; brother-in-law, Bill Norton; and a brother, Clarence Saltzman.

Funeral services for Charles will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family requests that everyone attending the visitation and funeral please wear a mask while in the funeral home. Young-Nichols will provide masks for anyone not having one.

Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, VARO Federal Building, 575 N Pennsylvania St., Room 324, Indianapolis, Ind. 46204.