52nd Tipton County Pork Festival cancelled

The decision to cancel the 52nd Tipton County Pork Festival was made late Tuesday evening after many meetings with Tipton City and County officials. Below is the official release from the Tipton County Pork Festival Committee:

To all of our loyal festival-goers:

The Tipton County Pork Festival Committee. along with public and elected officials, have worked many long hours to safely have the Tipton County Pork Festival this year.

However, with so much uncertainty this year, the Tipton County Pork Festival Committee, at the request of several elected officials, Mayor Tom Dolezal and County Commissioner Board President Dr. Jim Mullins and after having exhausted all possible options have come to the difficult decision to postpone this year’s festival until 2021. This decision was based on many factors and conversations with many of the stakeholders involved. The first and foremost was the health and safety of our community.

We appreciate the support we have received for the Tipton County Pork Festival over the years and look forward to coming back even bigger and better next year.

Tipton County Pork Festival Committee

Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal has released this statement in regards to the situation:

I would first like to thank the Tipton County Pork Festival leadership and committee for all the time and dedication they have put into planning the 2020 Pork Festival.

After many discussions between myself, Pork Festival leadership, Tipton County Board of Commissioners, Emergency Management Association and the Tipton County Health Department officials, we have arrived at the decision to cancel the 2020 Tipton County Pork Festival.

While every effort was made to have this year’s festival, the health and safety of our citizens and community must remain our top priority. While we are saddened by this decision, it is important to continue doing our part to control the spread of COVID-19.

Let’s look forward to a great 2021 Tipton County Pork Festival.

Sincerely,

Mayor Tom Dolezal

The Town of Atlanta also announced on Tuesday that they are cancelling the 2020 Atlanta New Earth Festival.