

William “Billy” McKeen Garner II, 39, of Anderson, and formerly of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Anderson.

He was born in Albuquerque, N.M., on April 10, 1981, to William L. Garner and Norma Jean (Hughes) Garner.

Billy attended Elwood Community High School, then joined the United States Army to become a Ranger. Following being in the military and traveling Billy attended Ivy Tech Community College to pursue a degree in journalism.

He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and had many adventures during his travels. Billy loved the ocean, enjoyed swimming with the dolphins and sea lions, and was even a commercial fisherman for a period of time. He had a passion for music, and even played on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Billy’s favorite country musician was Johnny Cash, and he was an aspiring country music singer. He loved to cook and prepare meals for his family and friends, and enjoyed getting meaningful tattoos. More than anything Billy was a devoted father to his three sons. His family was very important to him and he was also a devoted son and great brother. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

Billy is survived by his three sons, Jonathan McKeen Garner, Elijah Garner, and Christopher Daniel Garner; mother, Norma Jean Garner; sister, Amanda (husband Johnny) Cano; brother, Matthew Garner; grandmother, Theo Garner; nephew, William Logan Cano; niece, Katelyn Neese; former spouse, Kat Garner; close friend, David Skee; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, William L. Garner; twin siblings, William McKeen and Lola Mae Garner; maternal grandparents , Charles and June Hughes; paternal grandfather, Leslie McKeen Garner; and a sister-in-law, Nicole Garner.

Billy wished to be cremated and a memorial service to honor his life will be held at a future date.

Dunnichay Funeral Home has been entrusted with Billy’s care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dunnichay Funeral Home to help offset unexpected funeral ex-penses