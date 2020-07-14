

Roger S. Purnell, 41, of Kokomo and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Vincent Kokomo following an extended illness.

Roger was born in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 8, 1979, the youngest of eight children of James F. Purnell, Sr. and Jean (Bennett) Purnell.

On Feb. 8, 2019, he married Angela (Sims) Purnell.

Roger worked in the janitorial service most of his life. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing and riding four wheelers. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.

Roger is survived by his mother, Jean Purnell; wife, Angela Purnell of Kokomo; children, Shyra Purnell, Seth Purnell, James Purnell, Jasmine Purnell, Jailynn Purnell, Harmony Horton, Jay’Ceon Horton, Cameron Done and Justin Done; sisters, Patricia Kilgore, Debra Wix and Tina McGuire; brothers, James Purnell II, Joe Purnell, Edward Purnell and Micheal Roy; several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends that he touched in his life.

Roger was preceded in death by his father, James F. Purnell, Sr., and a son, Shane Purnell.

Funeral service celebrating Roger’s life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association