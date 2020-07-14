

Okeechobee, Fla. – Richard Dean Burns, 90, died July 12, 2020.

He was born Dec. 9, 1929, in Flora, Ind., to Paul and Marie (Peterson) Burns.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Escape ARS6 for four years.

He and his wife, Marlene opened their home to 100 children within the foster care program as well as their children and grandchildren.

Richard was an avid traveler as he visited the seven continents of the world. Richard relocated to Okeechobee in 1995 and was a member of the Okeechobee Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 65 years, Marlene Burns; son, Larry Cravens of St. Peters, Mo.; daughters, Pamela (Tom) Riegle of Muncie, Ind., Michelle Burns (Kurt Kriese) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Barbara (Mark) Carter of Montpelier, Va.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and special friends, Jon and Katie Stead and family.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 3 p.m. until service time of 4 p.m. at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.Okeechobee-FuneralHome.com

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Fla., 34972.