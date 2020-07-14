

Blythe B. Terwilliger, 93, of Elwood, passed away Feb. 10, 2020 in Elwood. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, her services had to be postponed.

Blythe was a 1944 graduate of Elwood High School and later became a well-known educator in Elwood. She was an elementary teacher at Edgewood School in Elwood for more than 35 years. She was also a devoted Christian and member of the Southside Community Church in Elwood.

A memorial service celebrating Blythe’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Southside Community Church with Pastor Mark Hahn officiating. Burial of her ashes will take place in the Elwood City Cemetery around 2 p.m. following the memorial service.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the memorial service at Southside Community Church, 1815 South P St., Elwood, Ind. 46036.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted with Blythe’s arrangements, and online condolences may be made at copherfeslermay.com