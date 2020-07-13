Terry W. Stevens, 69, of rural Tipton, died July 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born July 25, 1950, in Frankfort, to James and Norma (Ward) Stevens. He married Brenda Click on Oct. 4, 1998 and she survives.

Terry was a 1968 graduate of Clinton Central High School and a 1980 graduate of Manchester College with a degree in business administration and accounting. He was owner of Image Coaches in Warsaw and Sounds of South West Florida in Fort Myers, Fla. He then worked for the State of Indiana as an auditor for 10 years before retiring.

He was an usher for more than 20 years at Warsaw United Methodist Church and a medic in the National Guard for six years.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Stevens of rural Tipton; a daughter, Heather (David) Marshall of Warsaw; son, Chad (Melissa) Stevens of Warsaw; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren

A brother, sister, step-daughter and two step-grandsons also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin; and a great-granddaughter.

Private family services will take place with burial in Whiteman Cemetery in Michigantown.

Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St. in Frankfort is assisting the family with arrangements.

