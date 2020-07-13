GAS CITY – Paul W. Davis, 71, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence following a five-year illness.

He was born Sept. 16, 1948 in Muncie to Raymond and Elizabeth (Horn) Davis.

He graduated from Summitville High School with the Class of 1966.

He served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He retired from TCE, formerly RCA in Marion after 35 years of employment.

He was a former member of the Marion AMVETS and was a member of the Grace Freewill Baptist Church in Marion.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra (King) Davis-Paul whom he married on April 20, 1968; two daughters, Aletha Buck of Marion and Kimberly Davis of Gas City; several grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; a brother, David Davis of Conway, Ark.; sister, Elizabeth Eppards of Alexandria; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Ruth Pyle; and adopted daughter, Kimberly Dawn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Virginia Terwillegar, and a grandson, Austin Williams.

Services honoring his life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m.Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Owens-Noffze Funeral Home in Summit-ville. Brother Charlie Sluss and Pastor Mark Atkinson will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

Friends may call at Owens-Noffze Funeral Home Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorpro-ject.org.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, social distancing requirements will be observed and appropriate face masks are requested.

Owens-Noffze Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davis family.