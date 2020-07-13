Joyce Ann Luecke, 77, of Elwood passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indiana following an extended illness.

She was born on March 21, 1943 in Anderson, the daughter of the late Roy and Fontella (Garmon) Poynter.

She is survived by her children, Deanna Morris of Elwood, Robin Holler of Portland, Tenn., Brandon Short of Elwood, Jeff Morris of Elwood and Rick Morris; sister, Sharon Wilson; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Fontella Poynter; sons, Paul Morris, and Kenny Morris; a grandson; sister Madonna Fisher; brothers, Harry Poynter, and Bob Poynter; and her husband, Ron Luecke.

She wished to have private family services at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

