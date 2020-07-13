

ORESTES – Carrol Edward “Smitty” Smith, 86, of Orestes, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Carrol was born in Orestes on Nov. 15, 1933, the eldest son of Ara “Ed” and Arlene (Cox) Smith.

Carrol attended Orestes School and graduated from Alexandria High School in 1951. After high school he enlisted into the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1957, where he served during the Korean War.

While Carrol was a sailor, he married the love of his life, Twila (Stevens) in Elwood on Nov. 29, 1953. They shared 59 years of marriage together before Twila passed away on Oct. 24, 2012.

Carrol retired from GM Fisher Body in 1988 after 30 years of service. After retirement Carrol was able to enjoy his family and many hobbies. Carrol wintered in Florida, enjoyed fishing on Diamond Lake, bowled on several bowling leagues, and was the biggest fan at his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s athletic activities. If Carrol wasn’t at sporting events, he was watching Cubs baseball or the IU Hoosiers basketball team on TV.

Carrol was a faithful member of the Orestes Christian Church, Knights of Pythias of Indiana (PGC), DOKK of Indiana, over 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge 32nd Degree, VFW, UAW and the American Legion. God, family, country meant everything to Carrol. He was opinionated, stubborn, a story-teller, and always showed the culminating love for everyone.

Left to cherish Carrol’s memory are his daughters, Diala (David) Roe, Rhonda (Gary) Ramsey and Traci (Steve) Harvey; son, Michael Smith; grandchildren, Andy (Nikki) Foor, Adawn (Kurtis) Nash, La’Kisha (Michael) Foor, Dr. Josetta (Carter) Gregg Herndon, Matthew (Katelyn) Smith, Jennifer Smith, Stephanie (Jeremy) Smith, Tyler (Hayley) Harvey and Morgan Harvey; great-grandchildren, Alyssa (Aaron) Haas, Gavin Pelsor, Koby Delaplane, Nicholas Plun-kett, Nathaniel Mangas, Quintin Herndon and Lucas Harvey; sister-in-laws, Valara Smith and Trudella (Ralph) Haulk; special niece, Kathy (Rob) Lawhorn; special friends, Rev. Courtley and Rita Granger, and several nieces and nephews.

Carrol was preceded in death by his parents, Ara “Ed” & Arlene Smith; wife, Twila Smith; daugher and son-in-law, Terrie and Karl Gregg; sister and brother-in- laws, Joyce “Sis” and Jack Northern, Sharon and Jim LaShure, and Crystal “Sue” and Butch Casto; brother and sister-in-law, James “Wendell” and Roberta Smith; brother, Marvin “Moke” Smith; sister, Judith Smith; brother, Brodie Leo Smith; sister and brother-in-law, John and Sue Stevens; sister and brother-in-law, Ge-niece and Pete Ponder; many special cousins, friends, and even a few nieces and nephews.

Funeral service celebrating Carrol’s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood, Ind. with Pastor Don Smothers officiating. Burial will follow in the K. of P. and I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton with full military services provided by the U.S. Navy and the Elwood VFW American Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Wednes-day, July 15, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, current social distancing regulations will apply and appropriate face coverings are suggested.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Orestes Christian Church.