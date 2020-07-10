NOBLESVILLE, – Randal S. “Randy” Livezey, 59, passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence after a sudden illness.

He was born on Jan. 2, 1961, in Muncie and has lived in Noblesville since 1994. He was a graduate of Muncie Southside High School-Class of 1980. Randy has owned and operated the B & K Drive-In at Alexandria since 1997. He was a real estate investor and had built the B & K Drive-In for both to become significant business entities in the Alexandria community.

He is survived by his wife, Gretchen (Marsh) Livezey whom he married on Aug. 20, 1983; a daughter, Hilary Livezey of Alexandria; mother, Joyce Hansard of Alexandria; two brothers, Scott Livezey of Alexandria, Vir. and Jeff Hansard of Muncie; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a host of special friends and his employees

Randy was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Livezey in 2011 and his mother and father-in-law, Cecil and Ruby Marsh.

Cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will take place at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St. in Alexandria on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Private inurnment of cremains will take place at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie at the convenience of the family.

Social distancing requirements will be observed and appropriate facial coverings are requested.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Pete’s Pantry, 309 W. Washington St., Alexandria, IN 46001.

