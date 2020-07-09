Elizabeth J. “Betty” Rebuck



Ellizabeth J. “Betty” Rebuck, 92, of Elwood, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St.Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following a long, fulfilling life.

She was born Nov. 30, 1927 in Terre Haute, the daughter of Floyd and Julia (Fischer) Dillon.

Betty married the love of her life, William “Bill” Rebuck May 11, 1946 and they shared more than 53 years of marriage together before his passing Jan. 28, 2000.

She was a homemaker all her life and loved caring for her family in every way. Although challenging at times, she and her husband raised five ornery boys who all turned out very well.

Betty was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years.

She enjoyed painting, playing the organ at home, fishing through the years and was an excellent cook for her family. Betty especially loved listening to opera music and she also loved animals. With a beautiful smile on her face, she never knew a stranger and had a wonderful sense of humor. Betty truly loved life and always tried to make life fun and interesting. Her grandchildren lovingly called her “Mam” and Meem.”

Betty will certainly be remembered for being the matriarch of her large family and her legacy will live on in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty’s family legacy includes five sons, William “Bill” Rebuck of Elwood, James “Jim” (wife Sherry) Rebuck of Elwood, Richard “Rick” (JoAnne) Rebuck of Elwood, Joseph (wife Sue) Rebuck of Elwood and Daniel (wife Shaunacee) Rebuck of Gas City; 11 grandchildren, Jodi, Tony, Jessica, Natalie, Laura, Allison, Jarod, Kambric, Jordan, Zepheniah and Hannah; 19 great-grandchildren, Noah, Hunter, Emily, Luke, Dacie, Adrian, Alayna, Layla, Easton, Pennelope, Henry, Anna, Parker, Rowan, Hudson, Nolan, Nyla, Spencer and Brooke; and several nieces and nephews including, Ingrid Sutton of Tipton.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William “Bill” Rebuck; and two brothers, Robert Dillon and Alfred Dillon.

A funeral mass celebrating Betty’s life will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Dan Duff officiating. Burial will follow beside her husband in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter or St. Joseph Catholic Church through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com