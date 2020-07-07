

Ronald Jack Barker, 71, of New Castle and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Henry County Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

He was born in Muncie on July 6, 1948, to the late Ray and Grace (Morris) Barker.

Ronald lived for many years at Anchor Homes in New Castle where he had many close friends. He enjoyed visiting with people and listening to Country and Western music, especially Dolly Parton. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and a die-hard Republican. He loved to talk politics. Ronald loved trains and would sit for hours watching them pass by. In years past, his morning routine was to sit on the front porch with his coffee, cigarettes, and newspaper. Ronald will be remembered by his friends as a sweet man who always wanted to help others.

Ronald is survived by his guardian, Jeanni Hakes of Yorktown; niece, Cindy Nau of Boca Raton, Fla.; nephews, Toby Barker of Martinsville, David Barker of Pittsboro, and John Barker of Fishers; several other nieces and nephews, and special friends, Mary Ann Poore, Donita Denney, and Vicky Hattley.

Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Ray Barker; mother, Grace Barker; and brothers, James and Ray Barker.

A funeral service celebrating Ronald’s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood, Ind. with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Entombment will follow in the Elwood Mausoleum.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anchor Homes, 420 South Main Street, New Castle, Ind. 47362.