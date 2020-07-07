

Janet Sue Osborn, 72, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

Janet was born in Jonesville, Va., on June 28, 1948, the daughter of Charles Ledford and Nelva (McConnell) Ledford.

On April 4, 1974, she married Jack Osborn and they shared 46 years of marriage together before he passed away on May 27, 2014.

Janet retired from General Motors in production after several years of service.

She was a member of the UAW #662 and the Curtisville Christian Church.

She enjoyed shopping, pool time, reading true crime books, watching Forensic Files, sitting outside and caring for her dogs.

Janet is survived by her mother, Nelva Ledford of Elwood; son, Jackie (Laura) Osborn of Elwood; two grandchildren, Madison Burris and Jackson Osborn; nieces, Jennifer Kinser, Angela Jackson and Tammy Conner; great-nieces and nephews, Corry Hall, Courtney Sheppard, Josh Philbert, Travis Smith, Shalee Fuller and Londin Fuller.

Janet was preceded in death by her father, Charles E Ledford; husband, Jack Osborn; brother, Joe Ledford and sister, Peggy Dean.

Janet’s wishes were to have no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunnichay Funeral Home of Elwood.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com