Andrew Lee Mason, 36, of Tipton, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Tipton County.

He was born in Indianapolis on July 11, 1983, to Dan and Pamela Yost Mason.

Andrew had been previously employed at Pioneer. He enjoyed farming and being around the tractors and farming equipment. He was a member of West Street Christian Church.

He attended 6th, 7th and 8th grade at the Central Institute for the Deaf in St. Louis where he played for the city parochial league basketball champs and earned a student of the year award. He was a 2002 graduate of Tipton High School where he excelled in sports and was awarded his “T” letter blanket after playing three years of soccer, four years of baseball and three years of basketball. Later, he attended the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y.

He enjoyed art. He received the National Sertoma Art Award having his work published in their magazine. Andrew was active in Tipton County 4-H, showing hogs for several years. He enjoyed the outdoors and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Often he could be seen driving in the countryside just relaxing.

He is survived by his parents, Dan and Pam of Tipton; his brother, Steven C. Mason and wife Claudia C. Santos Mason of Tipton; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A memorial celebration of life will take place Saturday, July 11, at 11a.m. at West Street Christian Church in Tipton. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home and also Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Face masks are preferred and will be available at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Central Institute for the Deaf, 825 S. Taylor, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 or the Department of Psychiatry Research at IU Health Neuroscience Center, 355 West 16th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202.

Andrew’s funeral will be live streamed on Saturday and you may watch it by following a link on his obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

July 7, 2020