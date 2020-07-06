WNDFALL – Leonard Merel Goodrich, age 89, of Windfall, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

Merel was born in Lilbourn, Mo., on March 27, 1931, to his parents, Henry Luther and Bessie Lena (Dyer) Goodrich. Merel married the love of his life, Mary Alice Moore, and they were married 64 years before she passed away in 2018.

Merel spent his working life self-employed. He was a master of many trades including plumbing, electrical and heating. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed working crossword puzzles and working in the garage. In their younger years, Mary enjoyed her flower garden and while Merel would fuss at her for having so many flowers, as he grew older, he came to enjoy the beautiful flower gardens and tended to them himself. Merel loved to decorate for Christmas and often went overboard. He enjoyed his daily trips to McDonald’s.

Merel was a simple man, but boy oh boy, if you got him started on politics he was going to let you know his thoughts on the subject and would argue his point until he was blue in the face! He would go to Buddy’s Mart in Windfall and mingle, argue and joke with his friends. Merel was a man strong in his convictions but soft at heart. He will be sorely missed!

Those left to carry on Merel’s legacy of love are his sons, Michael (Deborah) Goodrich and Kenneth (Lisa) Goodrich; brother, Herbert Goodrich; grandchildren, Michael Goodrich Jr., Zane Goodrich, Ashley (Andy) Janinski, Zach (Angelica) Writtenhouse and Haley Writtenhouse; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Tristian, Forest, Ella, Nate, Jaxon and Lillie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Merel was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Henry Luther and Bessie Goodrich; wife, Mary Alice Goodrich; and son, Randy Goodrich, who passed away in 1964 after 10 days of life.

A funeral service celebrating Merel’s life will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Chris Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Windfall’s Brookside Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please feel free to share a special memory or condolence for Merel’s family on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

July 3, 2020