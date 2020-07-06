Ernest Delph Jr., age 87, of Tipton, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis.

Ernest was born in Tipton on June 28, 1933, to his parents, Ernest Chandler “Satchel” and Cercella Mae “Toots” (Phifer) Delph.

Ernest was a graduate of Tipton High School, class of 1951. He was a very hard-working man that started working at the age of 14. He worked at the golf course where his lifelong love of golf started. Soon after high school, he joined the US Air Force and proudly served four years as an A & E mechanic and a jet engine mechanic.

Ernest worked for First National Bank in Kokomo, Nickel Plate Railroad and Chrysler, where he retired in 1997.

He was an avid golfer. He was immensely proud of the accomplishment of winning the Tipton City Golf Tournament; he displayed his trophy for all to see. Ernest was an avid reader; among his favorite types of books were non-fiction, sports and history. He was a history buff with many books and DVD’s from all historical eras. He was a huge sports fan, but no one topped IU in his book! He loved to go to the Tipton High School Basketball games to support the team.

Ernest was a simple man that understood the important things in life. He was a good-hearted man that will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Those left to carry on Ernest’s legacy of love are his sister, Betty (Will) Atchley; niece, Amy (Rex) Cole; great-nieces, Tasha (Wesley) DeWitt and Shayna Cole; and a great-great-niece on the way.

Ernest was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Ernest Chandler “Satchel” and Cercella Mae “Toots” Delph.

A private visitation and funeral service celebrating Ernest’s life will take place at a later date.

Please feel free to share a special memory or condolence for Ernest’s family on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

July 2, 2020