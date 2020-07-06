

Craig Allen Leininger, age 59, of Tipton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis.

Craig was born in Tipton on Aug. 25, 1960, to his parents, William Edgar and Joyce Ann (Moody) Leininger.

Craig married his one and only true love, Karen Lynn Thatcher, on June 27, 1981. They shared 39 beautiful years together.

Craig graduated from Hamilton Heights, class of 1978. He worked at IMI (Irving Materials Inc.) for more than 30 years. He was a plant operator or as he called it the only one who done anything around there! He was a member of The Bridge Church in Fortville.

Craig enjoyed fishing, farming and loved dogs. He loved farm life, but you would never catch him on one of those green tractors… he was a Minneapolis Moline man! Craig was an incredibly hard worker; even when his kidneys were failing and he was on dialysis five times a week, he still worked 50 hours a week to help provide for his family.

Craig was just one of the nicest men you would ever meet. He was a jokester that loved to laugh, even if it was at your expense! He would help anyone with anything; he was dependable and always showed up. Craig was such a thoughtful and tender-hearted man, showing compassion to everyone he came across. He passed that same compassion for others onto his children and that is a legacy they will carry on for generations to come.

He always wanted to be wherever Karen was, he absolutely adored her and his children. His grandchildren were the highlight of his life; he was always so sweet with them. A few years ago, Craig received one of the best birthday gifts a Grandpa could ask for, his grandson William.

Those left to carry on Craig’s legacy of love are his wife, Karen Leininger; children, Justus (Beth) Leininger and Chloey Leininger; parents, William and Joyce Leininger; brother, Brent (Leslie) Leininger; grandchildren, Clara Leininger and William Leininger; and many nieces and nephews.

Craig was welcomed into Heaven by his brother, Scott Leininger and his in-laws, Ronald and Shirley Thatcher.

A funeral service celebrating Craig’s life will be on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11a.m. at Rock Prairie Baptist Church, located at 421 Ash St. in Tipton, with Pastor Rick Cochran officiating. Burial will follow in Wilkens Cemetery located at the corner of 500 E. and 400 S. in Tipton.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. and prior to the service on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Rock Prairie Baptist Church.

Please feel free to share a special memory or condolence for Craig’s family on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

