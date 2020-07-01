Robert W. “Bob” McMath, 82, of Tipton, died at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence.

Bob grew up in Kirklin, where he was a 1956 graduate of Kirklin High School. He lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 19 years and Tipton for several years after that.

He was born on March 12, 1938, in Frankfort, Ind., to John and Mary Alice (Hoffman) McMath. He married Esther (Giacoletti) Ragan in 1992 and she survives. The couple enjoyed 28 years together.

Bob worked for Kraft Foods as a dispatcher for more than 20 years and at Spicewood Egg Farm in Sheridan. He was a member of East Union Christian Church, where he was baptized. Bob served in the United States Air Force for four years, stationed in Iceland and Albuquerque. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 46 and Tipton Moose Lodge #1590.

Bob could often be found watching sports on TV, especially the Cowboys, Purdue and NASCAR. He also spent a lot of his free time talking to his family on the phone; he liked to hear about their life events and share stories with them. Bob kept in touch with his former classmates, and they would get together monthly.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Esther; five children, Katherine Sue Molina and partner Gary Venable of Albuquerque; Thomas McMath and wife Diane of Albuquerque; Evelyn Cosentino of Milford, Del., Ray Ragan and wife Kemberly of North Carolina and William “Bill” Ragan and wife Sheri of South Carolina.

He is also survived by his siblings, Carroll McMath and wife Sally of Carmel, Janet Barnett and husband Don of Lebanon, Linda McMath of Frankfort, Joyce Byers of Frankfort and Kathy Lashbrook and husband Harold of Frankfort; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Sylvia McMath.

Bob’s funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton with military honors.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tipton County Historical Society, 323 W. South St., Tipton, IN 46072 or the East Union Christian Church, 1711 E 296th St., Atlanta, IN 46031.

The family requests that everyone attending the visitation and funeral please wear a mask while in the funeral home. Young-Nichols will provide masks for anyone not having one.

