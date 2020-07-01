SHARPSVILLE – Lisa Kay Farris, 52, of Sharpsville, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on June 25, 2020, at home where she was surrounded by all her family.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1967, to Mark and Pat Spaulding in Kokomo. On June 21, 1986, Lisa married her high school sweetheart, Terry Farris. They just celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary.

Lisa was a 1986 graduate of Tri-Central High School. She had worked for Sunset Memory Gardens and for Dr. Jerry Powell, where she was his business manager and became just like family. Most recently, she worked for Riverview Hospital as a systems analyst, where she made so many close bonds and friendships with coworkers and doctors that she supported. These relationships carried over in her treatment of her cancer.

Lisa’s greatest accomplishments were her two girls, Taylor and Haley. She was always so proud of everything they would do. Lisa’s best gift she ever received was on June 6, 2020, when she got to be there for the birth of her grandson, Beckett Miles Smith, which she was known as Gigi.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Terry; daughter, Taylor (Cody) Smith and baby Beckett; daughter, Haley Farris; her parents, Mark and Pat Spaulding; brothers, Michael Spaulding, Matthew (Jessica Conrad) Spaulding; Gregory Spaulding; mother-in-law, Berniece Farris; nieces and nephews, Brittany, Carter, and Maison; and several aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Larry Farris; her grandparents and uncles.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster St. in Kokomo. Funeral service will be on Monday, July 6 at 11a.m., with an hour of visitation prior.

Burial will follow to Sharpsville Cemetery.

The family is having at Celebration Dinner at the house of the family immediately following the burial for family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lisa to Courtney Cox Cole Infusion Center C/O Riverview Health Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

June 25, 2020